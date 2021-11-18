Taliban Thanks Russia for Aid, Calls on Other States to Contribute - Spokesperson

The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) thanked Russia for providing humanitarian help and called on other states to follow Russia's lead, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) thanked Russia for providing humanitarian help and called on other states to follow Russia's lead, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"During the delivery of humanitarian aid, Russia and Russian people were thanked on behalf of people of Afghanistan and Islamic Emirate (self-proclaimed name of Taliban political system), other states were offered to take similar steps and continue providing aid to people of Afghanistan," Mujahid tweeted along with pictures of Russian aid arriving by air.

Three planes of the Russian Air Force sent to Afghanistan to evacuate 380 Russian nationals delivered a total of 108 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport on Thursday, including flour, vegetable oil and blankets, the Ministry of Defense of Russia told journalists.

On August 2021, the Taliban stepped up an offensive against US-backed government forces of Afghanistan and on August 15 entered Kabul, declaring the end of the war on the next day. On August 31, American forces left Kabul International Airport putting an end to 20-years-long US military presence in Afghanistan. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhud, which has yet to be recognized by any state.