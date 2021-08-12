Taliban Think May Assume Power in Afghanistan By Force Contrary to Pledges - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The continued advance by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is evidence its leaders believe they can retake control of Afghanistan by force rather than engaging in negotiations, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban continues to advance and to assume control of district and provincial centers that clearly indicate that they believe it is possible to gain governance through force, through brutality, through violence, through oppression, which is at great odds with their previously stated goal of actually wanting to participate in a negotiated political solution," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby responded to numerous questions about the Taliban's advance and the role that the United States can play in fixing Afghanistan's deteriorating security situation. He said it is primarily up to Afghan forces, who outnumber the Taliban, to use the resources and advantages available to them to maintain control of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations reported that nearly 390,000 Afghans have been displaced by conflict this year, with a huge spike since May, when the United States initially agreed with the Taliban to withdrawn its troops from the country.