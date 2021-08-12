UrduPoint.com

Taliban Think May Assume Power In Afghanistan By Force Contrary To Pledges - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Taliban Think May Assume Power in Afghanistan By Force Contrary to Pledges - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The continued advance by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is evidence its leaders believe they can retake control of Afghanistan by force rather than engaging in negotiations, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban continues to advance and to assume control of district and provincial centers that clearly indicate that they believe it is possible to gain governance through force, through brutality, through violence, through oppression, which is at great odds with their previously stated goal of actually wanting to participate in a negotiated political solution," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby responded to numerous questions about the Taliban's advance and the role that the United States can play in fixing Afghanistan's deteriorating security situation. He said it is primarily up to Afghan forces, who outnumber the Taliban, to use the resources and advantages available to them to maintain control of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations reported that nearly 390,000 Afghans have been displaced by conflict this year, with a huge spike since May, when the United States initially agreed with the Taliban to withdrawn its troops from the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia United States May From

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

1 hour ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

1 hour ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

1 hour ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.