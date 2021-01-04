Taliban Threaten Response to US-Supported Airstrikes Breaching Peace Deal

US-supported airstrikes against the Taliban in southeastern Afghanistan violate the Doha peace deal and will lead to a response, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) US-supported airstrikes against the Taliban in southeastern Afghanistan violate the Doha peace deal and will lead to a response, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, airstrikes in the eastern province of Nangarhar left 13 Taliban killed, including a leader figure who was recently released as part of a US-brokered deal between the radical group and the Afghan government.

"American forces have carried out repeated airstrikes against the Mujahidin of Islamic Emirate in Nangarhar and Helmand provinces over the past few days, and operations have also been launched by domestic forces in Kandahar province's Arghandab district which is receiving American air support," Mujahid said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, the airstrikes were conducted in non-military zones.

He also cited US Secretary Mike Pompeo as acknowledging that no attacks had been carried out against US forces after the signing of the agreement.

"The Islamic Emirate again warns that if airstrikes and operations in Kandahar are not immediately halted or if airstrikes and operations continue against Mujahideen in violation of the agreement annexes, the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate will be forced to respond seriously and all responsibility shall fall squarely on American shoulders," the statement read.

Last February, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, paving the way for peace talks. Among other things, the deal committed the Taliban to reducing violence and releasing 1,000 captive government affiliates, while Kabul committed to releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners.