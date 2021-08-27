UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Allow Evacuation Of Civilians Even After August 31 - Spokesman

Fri 27th August 2021

Taliban to Allow Evacuation of Civilians Even After August 31 - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) will allow the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan even after August 31, this deadline is only for the withdrawal of the US military, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

"Yes, God willing. We have no problems with civilians," Mujahid replied when asked whether the Taliban would allow the evacuation of civilians after August 31.

He noted that the movement had repeatedly called on peaceful Afghans not to leave their homeland.

"We told the Americans not to take out peaceful Afghans with them and not force them to leave the country," Mujahid stressed.

The timing of the withdrawal of the US military contingent from Afghanistan will not change after a series of explosions at the international airport in Kabul, the Americans must complete the evacuation by August 31, Mujahid said.

"No [the Taliban will not change the timing of the withdrawal]. We demand the withdrawal of the Americans at a certain time and on a certain date. We do not intend to extend the terms of their stay in Afghanistan," Mujahid said.

When asked what measures the Taliban would take if the US does not complete the withdrawal of its military by August 31, a spokesman assured that US troops were able to do everything on time.

"They have big planes, and they can withdraw their forces and their employees. But they should not take ordinary Afghans with them or force them to leave," he added.

