KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) will announce the formation of the new Afghan government during a press conference on Tuesday, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the head of the movement's cultural commission's multimedia branch, said.

"#BreakingNews The new government will be announced shortly," Muttaqi tweeted.