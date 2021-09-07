UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Announce Formation Of New Afghan Gov't On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 07:24 PM

The Taliban (banned in Russia) will announce the formation of the new Afghan government during a press conference on Tuesday, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the head of the movement's cultural commission's multimedia branch, said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) will announce the formation of the new Afghan government during a press conference on Tuesday, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the head of the movement's cultural commission's multimedia branch, said.

"#BreakingNews The new government will be announced shortly," Muttaqi tweeted.

