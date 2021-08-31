Taliban to Announce Formation of New Government on Friday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will announce the formation of a new Afghan government on Friday but its composition remains uncertain as of now, a source from the movement's military commission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The source added, on condition of anonymity, that it is not yet known who will be part of the government and what will be its format.