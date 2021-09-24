UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Appoint Ambassadors To Countries Recognizing New Interim Government - Mujahid

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) will appoint new ambassadors in countries that will officially announce the recognition of the new Afghan authorities, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"After they recognize us, if they recognize our government, then we will send our ambassadors to them, and we hope that this will happen soon," Mujahid said, answering when it was planned to appoint new ambassadors of Afghanistan to such countries as Pakistan and China.

Speaking about the change of the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Russia, the deputy minister also noted that if Moscow recognized he new government, a new ambassador would be sent to Russia.

"We welcome the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan and strive for excellent diplomatic and political relations," he added.

