Taliban to Ban Evacuations From Afghanistan After August 31 Deadline - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) will not allow any foreign evacuations from Afghanistan after August 31, the final date for the departure of international troops stipulated in the agreement with the United States, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday.

"31 August is the time given and after that it's something that is against the agreement. All people should be removed prior to that date. After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance," Mujahid was quoted as saying at a news conference by the Sky News outlet.

The radical movement does not support the departure of Afghan nationals from the country, he went on adding, however, that all those currently waiting or boarding foreign evacuation flights at the Kabul Airport are safe and allowed to do so.

Under the agreement, signed by the Taliban and Washington in February 2020, the final date for the exit of foreign forces from Afghanistan stood at May 1, 2020. US President Joe Biden postponed the deadline to the end of summer.

The evacuation from Afghanistan of foreign nationals, diplomatic missions, and Afghan citizens has been underway since the takeover of Kabul by the movement on August 15, and has been marked by unrest in the capital's airport, where evacuation flights are taking place.