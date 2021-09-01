UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Conduct Visits Abroad After Government Formation - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is planning foreign visits of members of the new government after its final formation, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to Naeem, it is necessary to stabilize the situation in the country, "it is necessary to resolve a number of unresolved issues."

"It is necessary to form a government that will definitely have visits and embassies in different states. Countries need to interact with this new regime," Naeem said.

More Stories From World

