UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban To Declare Ceasefire If 7,000 Prisoners Released - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Taliban to Declare Ceasefire if 7,000 Prisoners Released - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) pledge to declare a three-month ceasefire if the Afghan government releases 7,000 prisoners and the movement is removed from the United Nations' blacklist, the 1TV news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Taliban's negotiator said that the movement will announce the ceasefire if conditions are met, 1TV News reported, citing Nader Naderi, a member of the government's negotiating team.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia From Government

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

2 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

13 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

29 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

33 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.