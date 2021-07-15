Taliban to Declare Ceasefire if 7,000 Prisoners Released - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) pledge to declare a three-month ceasefire if the Afghan government releases 7,000 prisoners and the movement is removed from the United Nations' blacklist, the 1TV news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Taliban's negotiator said that the movement will announce the ceasefire if conditions are met, 1TV News reported, citing Nader Naderi, a member of the government's negotiating team.