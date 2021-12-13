(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) will consult with Islamic theologians on women's rights, including the possibility of their participation in the country's government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.

The theologians are to share their views on disputable issues and the Taliban will continue governing Afghanistan based on their decisions in what concerns women's rights, Mujahid said on Sunday, as cited by Tolo news.

Meanwhile, civic activists in Afghanistan, especially those working on women's rights, believe that female theologians should also be involved in the consultations, since such a move would have a positive impact on women's access to work and education.

At the start of December, the Taliban issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage. The rights of women to education and work were not mentioned in the decree.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an all-male interim government. The Taliban rule has not been recognized by the international community. The main conditions for the recognition of the new government have been inclusiveness and respect for human rights, including the rights of women.