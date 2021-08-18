Taliban To Engage In Peaceful Dialogue With Former Afghan Government Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A spokesman for the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) told Reuters on Wednesday that the movement will engage in peaceful dialogue with former Afghan government officials to ensure they feel secure.
The spokesman also said that the Taliban were ordered not to celebrate the seizure of power, since "victory belongs to Afghanistan."