UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Engage In Peaceful Dialogue With Former Afghan Government Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Taliban to Engage in Peaceful Dialogue With Former Afghan Government Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A spokesman for the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) told Reuters on Wednesday that the movement will engage in peaceful dialogue with former Afghan government officials to ensure they feel secure.

The spokesman also said that the Taliban were ordered not to celebrate the seizure of power, since "victory belongs to Afghanistan."

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi is all set to make quantum ga ..

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi is all set to make quantum gains

38 minutes ago
 India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases, 1,106 deaths

Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases, 1,106 deaths

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

3 hours ago
 US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.