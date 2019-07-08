UrduPoint.com
Taliban To Engage In Talks With Afghans After Resolving Troop Pullout Issue - Spokesman

Mon 08th July 2019

The Taliban movement will engage in talks with Afghan representatives after resolving the matter of pulling foreign troops out of conflict-torn Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik

Intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off on Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha, gathering an Afghan non-government delegation and Taliban representatives as part of efforts to build trust. The negotiations come amid the seventh round of talks between the Taliban and the United States that began in the same city on June 29. One of the key goals of the US-Taliban talks is to agree on a time line for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"Once we are done with the foreign aspect of Afghanistan then we will engage in talks with the Afghans," Mujahid said.

According to him, the Taliban still do not recognize the authorities in Kabul as the government of Afghanistan.

US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday that this latest round of US-Taliban talks in Qatar had been the most productive to date.

The Taliban have been focused on getting US troops out of the country, while Washington wants them to agree to intra-Afghan talks and a permanent ceasefire in addition to guarantees that there will be no foreign extremists in Afghanistan.

Kabul has been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015. The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet. The only platform the two sides were capable of holding a dialogue on are the intra-Afghan talks that were initially arranged by Moscow.

