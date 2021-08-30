Taliban to Establish Full Control Over Kabul Airport Already on Tuesday - Reports

The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will establish full control over the Kabul airport on Tuesday after the US troops withdrawal, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the radical movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will establish full control over the Kabul airport on Tuesday after the US troops withdrawal, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the radical movement.

The Taliban are engaged in consultations with Turkey and Qatar on technical assistance for the airport operation, but no agreement has been reached so far, according to the source.