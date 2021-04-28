Taliban to Face Sanctions, Isolation if They Obstruct Afghan Peace Deal - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Taliban movement will face sanctions and isolation from the United States and its allies if it obstructs efforts to reach a peace deal in Afghanistan, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"But if they obstruct a negotiated settlement and instead pursue a military takeover, they will be opposed not only by the United States but by our allies, partners, and the region. They will face isolation, regional opposition, sanctions, and international opprobrium," Khalilzad said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.