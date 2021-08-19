UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Free Political Detainees From Afghan Prisons - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Taliban to Free Political Detainees From Afghan Prisons - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The leader of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of political detainees from all Afghan prisons, a spokesman for the movement, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, said on Thursday.

"The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate ... Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the release of political prisoners from all jails.

The provincial governors will unconditionally release all political prisoners of low and high ranks from the country's prisons and will hand them over to their families tomorrow," Ahmadi tweeted.

The Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

