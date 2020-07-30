UrduPoint.com
Taliban To Free Remaining Afghan Prisoners Before Eid Al-Adha Festival - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Taliban to Free Remaining Afghan Prisoners Before Eid al-Adha Festival - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Taliban group will release the remaining Afghan prisoners before the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha as a goodwill gesture, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, said on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Emirate due to compassion of the Amirul-Momineen [Commander of the Faithful] and as a goodwill gesture, will release the remaining prisoners of the Kabul Administration before Eid al-Adha, thus completing the release of 1000 prisoners," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman also called on the Afghan government to complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners as per the Doha agreement reached by the group and Washington and in accordance with the list already provided to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.

More Stories From World

