Taliban to Meet With Officials From Over 20 Afghan Provinces in Coming Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The commanders of the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) are expected to meet with Afghan officials in the next few days, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing the group's spokesperson.

The militants will hold talks with former governors and officials from more than 20 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

On Saturday, the acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah.