Taliban to Reach Peace Deal With Panjshir Resistance Soon - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will reach a peace deal with resistance forces in the Panjshir province in near future, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will reach a peace deal with resistance forces in the Panjshir province in near future, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday.

"We are in contact with people of Panjshir. We are in talks with the elders, influencers, and Jihadist commanders. The talks will soon solve the problem without war. I am 80 percent confident that there will not be a need to go to war. According to our information, a peace agreement will be reached soon," Mujahid told the Shamshad news outlet.