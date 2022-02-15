Taliban to Recruit 'Experienced' Troops for New Army - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) plans to hire skilled military personnel for its new 150,000-strong army, defense ministry spokesman Enayatullah Kharazmi told Afghan news agency Bakhtar on Monday.

"Experienced soldiers are needed to establish such an army, and the Ministry of National Defense is planning to recruit experienced military officers in the new army," Kharazmi said.

Kharazmi also noted that the new army of 150,000 would have its own uniform, and that the Taliban is negotiating with a number of neighboring countries on the return of military equipment smuggled out during the fall of the previous regime.

The former Afghan army consisted of 190,000 people, according to Bakhtar.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, setting up an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund. The movement is seeking to woo officials who served under the ousted administration over to the Taliban-controlled ministry. They say many staffers have returned to work.