Taliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Taliban's (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Ministry of Higher education announced that it will remove subjects considered as running counter to the islam's Sharia law from the curriculum of Afghanistan's universities.

"Each subject that is against Islamic laws will be removed," acting Minister of Higher Education Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said as quoted by the TOLO news agency on Monday.

Furthermore, students of both genders will no longer be allowed to study alongside one another.

The ministry also promised to launch a special program which will allow students to study abroad in the future.

Last Tuesday, Taliban's leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada said that "in the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia."

Sharia is a religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition. It is derived from the Quran and acts as a code for living that all Muslims should abide to including regular prayers, strict fasting and donating to the poor.