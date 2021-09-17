UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Reopen Male Educational Institutions On Saturday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:09 PM

Male educational institutions will reopen in Afghanistan on September 18, TOLOnews reported on Friday, citing the education ministry of the interim government of Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia).

The Afghan broadcaster said the caretaker cabinet had decided to reopen all male-only schools and registered madrasas, adding that all male teachers and students were advised to attend their schools.

According to earlier media reports, the Taliban intended to segregate universities by gender, and to introduce a new dress code. The Taliban ordered female students to wear abaya and niqab a long robe-like dress, covering the face and to leave class a bit earlier so as not to meet with men.

Meanwhile, only women will be allowed to teach female students, or, wherever this cannot be arranged, "elderly men" of good reputation.

Women and girls were banned from schools and universities during the first Taliban rule in 1996-2001.

After coming to power in Afhanistan in mid-August and announcing the composition of the interim government, the Taliban said they would not prevent women from being educated this time around. But since they seized control, they have asked women to stay away from work until the security situation improves.

