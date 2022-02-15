KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The interim government in Kabul plans to continue paying salaries to Afghan embassy staffers stranded abroad soon, the acting Afghan foreign minister told Sputnik.

"We are trying. We have provided means to some embassies and we have paid salaries to some of them, and others will be paid soon," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in an interview.

Afghan embassies continued to operate after the US-backed government in Kabul fell to the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in August but they have struggled to foot their bills.

Muttaqi said the Taliban-led government had a responsibility to keep the embassies up and running, "and we have the potential to make that happen in the near future," he promised.

The official added that Kabul was in touch with most of Afghan diplomatic missions abroad and would consider sending out more envoys if there was a need for them.