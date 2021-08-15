Taliban To Soon Declare Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan From Presidential Palace - Reports
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul, Associated Press news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Taliban spokesman.
Earlier in the day, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Taliban took control over the presidential palace.