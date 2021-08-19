UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Start Talks In Kabul With Afghan Politicians On New Government - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The leaders of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) will begin negotiations in Kabul with Afghan politicians about a new government, a source in the movement told Sputnik.

"A Taliban delegation has arrived in Afghanistan and contacts have been established with all parties to participate in discussions for an inclusive government," the source said.

Taliban officials Mawlawi Khalil and Anas Haqqani initially met with Kabul-based politicians and former officials and held initial introductory meetings and discussions at the former president's residence, the source noted.

More Stories From World

