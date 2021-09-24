Taliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport - Deputy Minister

The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), intends to file complaints with the United Nations and other authorities over the United States' shooting at the Kabul airport during evacuations in August, which led to civilian casualties, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik

"Actions in the vicinity of the airport and in Kabul in general resulted in deaths of civilians, including women and children. This is a question of justice, this is against humanity. We insist this should be recognized and we will file a complaint with the UN and other authorities," Mujahid said.