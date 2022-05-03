UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Support Media Outlets Left Without Foreign Funding In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Taliban to Support Media Outlets Left Without Foreign Funding in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) intends to provide financial assistance to Afghan news outlets that have lost foreign funding, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"The main reason that number of media outlets have stopped their operation since the withdrawal of US forces, was their reliance on foreign funding. We assure media outlets in Afghanistan, that we will do our best to help them solve their financial problems," Mujahid wrote on Twitter on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The spokesman added that the Taliban supports media activities and allows broadcasters to freely operate in Afghanistan within legal boundaries.

"Currently, we do not have any journalist in our prisons. When a journalist is called to certain agencies for some clarification, it does not necessarily mean imprisonment. In such cases, concerns by some parties is unjustified," Mujahid added.

After Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, global journalistic associations voiced concerns over an upsurge in violence against media workers in the country, with many reporters being arrested. In addition, a huge number of media outlets have closed down due to economic challenges.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Twitter August Media Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

13 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

22 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

22 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

22 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.