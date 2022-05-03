Taliban to Support Media Outlets Left Without Foreign Funding in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) intends to provide financial assistance to Afghan news outlets that have lost foreign funding, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"The main reason that number of media outlets have stopped their operation since the withdrawal of US forces, was their reliance on foreign funding. We assure media outlets in Afghanistan, that we will do our best to help them solve their financial problems," Mujahid wrote on Twitter on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The spokesman added that the Taliban supports media activities and allows broadcasters to freely operate in Afghanistan within legal boundaries.

"Currently, we do not have any journalist in our prisons. When a journalist is called to certain agencies for some clarification, it does not necessarily mean imprisonment. In such cases, concerns by some parties is unjustified," Mujahid added.

After Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, global journalistic associations voiced concerns over an upsurge in violence against media workers in the country, with many reporters being arrested. In addition, a huge number of media outlets have closed down due to economic challenges.