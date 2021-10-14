Taliban Told Turkey They Returned Women to Health Sector - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) said at the talks in Ankara that they had returned women to the country's health sector, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We made several proposals to the Taliban.

For peace, the country needs an inclusive government with the participation of all groups of the population. expectations. We were told that women have already returned to the health sector," Cavusoglu told reporters at the end of the talks.

He added that Turkey put forward all the proposals as an equal negotiating partner, and not from the position of "big brother."