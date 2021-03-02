The Taliban alone cannot handle the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, because the Afghan government is the party that signed all foreign agreements and can provide related guarantees, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, a senior adviser to the Afghan president on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Taliban alone cannot handle the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, because the Afghan government is the party that signed all foreign agreements and can provide related guarantees, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, a senior adviser to the Afghan president on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview.

On Sunday, the Taliban released an ultimatum statement telling the United States to withdraw troops by May 1, in line with a deal they signed with ex-US president Donald Trump, and warning consequences for non-compliance.

"The Taliban's statement regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops is ... incorrect, because the decision to withdraw foreign troops .

.. can [only] be made in agreement with the Afghan government. We have security and strategic agreements with the United States and other countries, so only the Afghan government can [provide] guarantees to foreigners, and the withdrawal of troops will be consulted with the Afghan government," Ahmadzai said.

The official believes that other countries have by now realized that only the Afghan government is the party with which they can negotiate their withdrawal plans and get guarantees in return.

The administration of incumbent US President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the deal. Washington looks, in particular, into whether the Taliban have observed their commitment to reduce violence and cut ties with terrorist organizations.