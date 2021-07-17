MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) has no information about the circumstances of the death of Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui in the Spin Buldak district in the east of the Kandahar province.

On Friday, the local governor's office told Sputnik about the death of Siddiqui in Spin Buldak, which witnessed serious clashes between the government troops and the Taliban earlier this week.

"We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told the CNN-News18 broadcaster.

He stressed that journalists entering the war zone should inform the Taliban about that and the movement would take care of them.

"We are sorry for Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui's death. We regret that journalists are entering war zone without intimation to us," Mujahid added.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban.