UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Unaware Of Circumstances Of Reuters Photojournalist's Death In Kandahar Province

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Taliban Unaware of Circumstances of Reuters Photojournalist's Death in Kandahar Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) has no information about the circumstances of the death of Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui in the Spin Buldak district in the east of the Kandahar province.

On Friday, the local governor's office told Sputnik about the death of Siddiqui in Spin Buldak, which witnessed serious clashes between the government troops and the Taliban earlier this week.

"We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told the CNN-News18 broadcaster.

He stressed that journalists entering the war zone should inform the Taliban about that and the movement would take care of them.

"We are sorry for Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui's death. We regret that journalists are entering war zone without intimation to us," Mujahid added.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban.

Related Topics

India Taliban Firing Afghanistan Governor Russia Died Kandahar From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

8 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

8 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.