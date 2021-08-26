UrduPoint.com

Taliban Unaware Who Is Behind Terrorist Attack At Kabul Airport - Political Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) does not yet have information about who could be the organizer of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik on Thursday

"We have heard, but still do not know which party [is responsible]. We do not know," Naeem said.

"Some states have warned that something might happen. But we do not know who it is at the moment," he said, answering whether there were any threats before the attack.

