MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) has not yet decided on participation in the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, which will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Khairullah Khairkhwa, the acting minister of culture and information of the Afghan interim government, told Sputnik.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that on October 27, Tehran would host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring states.

"We have not yet made a decision on participation. There is still time. We have not yet made a decision on who will participate in this conference from the government," Khairkhwa said.