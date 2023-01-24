UrduPoint.com

Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites In Afghanistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Afghanistan's deputy minister of culture and information under the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Mawlavi Atiqullah Azizi, and UNESCO representative Brendan Cassar discussed the restoration of historic sites in the country, local media reported on Tuesday

According to the Khaama Press news agency, Azizi shared his concerns over the deterioration of some historical sites and ancient reservoirs in the country, asking the UN's cultural agency for "urgent assistance" in restoring them amid a tough economic crisis.

Casser, in turn, expressed readiness to work in Afghanistan and provide assistance to the government in these efforts, the news agency reported.

Since taking power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have been accused of undermining cultural values in the country by renaming universities, airports and other places and facilities across Afghanistan, Khaama Press said.

In 2001, during the Taliban's previous rule, the group blew up the ancient statues of Bamiyan known as the Buddhas of Bamiyan, sparking global condemnation, with the international community describing the act as disrespectful toward Buddhism.

