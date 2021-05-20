UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban 'Uneven' In Compliance With Afghan Peace Deal Reached With US - Pentagon Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Taliban 'Uneven' in Compliance With Afghan Peace Deal Reached With US - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Taliban opposition movement is "uneven" in its compliance with the Afghanistan reconciliation deal by refraining from attacking US troops, but engaging in a very high level of violence against local government forces, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense David Helvey said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"Taliban's compliance with the agreement has been uneven over time. They did comply with their agreement not to conduct attacks against the US or coalition forces following the signing of the agreement... Their violence against the Afghan forces and the Afghan people remains very high throughout this period," Helvey told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

The US-Taliban agreement last year provides for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.

Helvey said that the Taliban has also lived up to its commitment to enter into reconciliation talks with the Afghan government.

"With respect to the entering into the inter-Afghan negotiations they did do that. Last September, they began discussions with the Afghan government on future peace arrangements. Those discussions have not been fruitful," he said.

The US government is in the process of an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan and has said it plans to have all its forces out of the country by September.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Afghanistan Senate Exchange David September All From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

1 minute ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

16 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.