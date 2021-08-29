Taliban Unlikely to Enforce Ideology on Neighboring Countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) will not try to enforce their ideology on Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"I think that the Taliban will not be doing that," Kabulov said on air the Soloviev Live YouTube show when asked about the possibility of exporting Islamist ideology to the immediate neighbors.

"Now the Taliban, not only in words but also in deeds, act as a national, albeit religious, military-political movement and they are not going to pose any threats to their neighbors," the diplomat added.