UrduPoint.com

Taliban Unlikely To Enforce Ideology On Neighboring Countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Taliban Unlikely to Enforce Ideology on Neighboring Countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) will not try to enforce their ideology on Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"I think that the Taliban will not be doing that," Kabulov said on air the Soloviev Live YouTube show when asked about the possibility of exporting Islamist ideology to the immediate neighbors.

"Now the Taliban, not only in words but also in deeds, act as a national, albeit religious, military-political movement and they are not going to pose any threats to their neighbors," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Turkish Lira YouTube

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Determined to Complete Af ..

Russian Defense Ministry Determined to Complete Afghan Evacuations - Minister

28 minutes ago
 Deworming campaign week to start in ICT from Monda ..

Deworming campaign week to start in ICT from Monday

28 minutes ago
 Taliban, IS Terrorists Engaged in Fierce Confronta ..

Taliban, IS Terrorists Engaged in Fierce Confrontation in Afghanistan - Russian ..

28 minutes ago
 Defeated people holding fruitless meetings for fac ..

Defeated people holding fruitless meetings for face saving: Farrukh Habib

28 minutes ago
 Taliban Can Seize Panjshir in Mere Hours But Want ..

Taliban Can Seize Panjshir in Mere Hours But Want to Avoid Bloodshed - Russian A ..

28 minutes ago
 ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends tradi ..

ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends trading hours to enhance market liq ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.