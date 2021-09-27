UrduPoint.com

Taliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint For US Evacuation Efforts - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:44 PM

Taliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts - State Dept.

The unpredictability of the Taliban's decision making regarding whom they allow to leave Afghanistan remains the biggest constraint to the Biden administration's efforts US citizens and others, a senior State Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The unpredictability of the Taliban's decision making regarding whom they allow to leave Afghanistan remains the biggest constraint to the Biden administration's efforts US citizens and others, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

"The biggest constraint to the departure of our citizens and others from Afghanistan remains the Taliban's unpredictability regarding who's permitted to depart," the official said.

The second big constraint to US government's efforts to evacuate individuals is the lack of regular commercial air service so those who wish to leave Afghanistan can do so in a predictable manner, the official said.

Since August 31, at least 85 American citizens and 79 lawful permanent residents have left Afghanistan with the assistance of the US government, the official said.

The total number who have departed could be higher due to people leaving Afghanistan for third-party countries on private charter flights outside of the visibility of the US government, the official said.

There are approximately 100 American citizens and lawful permanent residents ready to leave Afghanistan, but that the number changes every day due to people changing their minds and taking advantage of other options to get out, the official added.

