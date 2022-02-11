UrduPoint.com

Taliban Urge Afghan Professors To Return Home To Help Rebuild Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Afghan government led by the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has called on university professors, who fled the country after the Taliban regained power last August, to come back to Afghanistan and help in rebuilding the country and contribute to scientific development, according to an official statement published in national media on Friday.

"Afghanistan is the common home of all ethnic groups and we are responsible for their development. In the absence of prosperity, the country's education system is incomplete. Accordingly, the Ministry of Higher Education invites all professors who have left the country (to return home)," the statement cited by Ariana news said.

The ministry stressed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban-proclaimed name of Afghanistan) focuses on education as part of its policy to foster the country's development, with the funding allocated to hire new academic staff.

"We ask the cadres who have left the homeland to return and continue their sacred profession and contribute to the scientific progress of the country.

The Ministry of Higher Education undertakes to pay all the spiritual and economic benefits of these professors," the statement added.

The Taliban resurgence and takeover in last August sparked another wave of Afghan citizens fleeing the country, fearful of possible cruelty and rampant violations of human rights. According to the UN Refugee Agency, the number of registered Afghan refugees in neighboring Pakistan exceeded 1.4 million, with Iran alone sheltering over 780,000 registered Afghans and 2.25 million illegal refugees.

Meanwhile, after the Taliban accession, nearly 40-million strong Afghanistan plunged into economic distress and humanitarian crisis, with half of the country's population requiring relief aid and 22 million people facing acute food insecurity. The UN predicts that up to 97% of Afghans may slide below the poverty line by the middle of 2022.

