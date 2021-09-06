Taliban Urge Afghans to Desist From Staging Demonstrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesman for the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) Zabihullah Mujahid appealed to the people in Afghanistan not to hold rallies, saying that the country just overcame a crisis

"We have just come out of crisis, so we ask men and women, as well as all the layers of the population not to hold demonstrations in such situations," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said that the war in Afghanistan had ended and a new government would be formed in the next few days. Mujahid also stated that the Panjshir province, which remained the last one not to fall to the Taliban, had surrendered to the Islamist group. The resistance forces in Panjshir, however, refuted the announcement.