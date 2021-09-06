UrduPoint.com

Taliban Urge Afghans To Desist From Staging Demonstrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Taliban Urge Afghans to Desist From Staging Demonstrations

Spokesman for the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) Zabihullah Mujahid appealed to the people in Afghanistan not to hold rallies, saying that the country just overcame a crisis

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Spokesman for the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) Zabihullah Mujahid appealed to the people in Afghanistan not to hold rallies, saying that the country just overcame a crisis.

"We have just come out of crisis, so we ask men and women, as well as all the layers of the population not to hold demonstrations in such situations," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said that the war in Afghanistan had ended and a new government would be formed in the next few days. Mujahid also stated that the Panjshir province, which remained the last one not to fall to the Taliban, had surrendered to the Islamist group. The resistance forces in Panjshir, however, refuted the announcement.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Twitter Women All Government

Recent Stories

Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of ..

Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of 1965 war heroes

29 seconds ago
 Students of Swabi University stage protest against ..

Students of Swabi University stage protest against online classes

31 seconds ago
 Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competiti ..

Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competitiveness Ambassador’ programme ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ranked among top 10 Best Workplaces ..

Dubai Customs ranked among top 10 Best Workplaces 2021 in Middle East

22 minutes ago
 Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over to ..

Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over tournament named

40 minutes ago
 The Spirit of Defense Day

The Spirit of Defense Day

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.