UrduPoint.com

Taliban Urge India To Complete Infrastructure Projects In Afghanistan - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:41 PM

Taliban Urge India to Complete Infrastructure Projects in Afghanistan - Spokesman

The Taliban (terrorist movement, outlawed in Russia) have called on India to complete its infrastructure and development projects in Afghanistan, as "they are meant for the people," the movement's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist movement, outlawed in Russia) have called on India to complete its infrastructure and development projects in Afghanistan, as "they are meant for the people," the movement's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday.

"India has worked on projects, many reconstruction and infrastructure-related projects, and if they want they can complete the unfinished projects as those are for the people," Shaheen told Pakistani broadcaster Hum news.

India has invested approximately $3 billion in the Afghan economy, including over 400 infrastructure projects across the country. The trade between the two countries for 2019-2020 is estimated to exceed $1 billion.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. In response to those events, New Delhi decided to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, which is now run by local staff.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia New Delhi Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pa ..

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

16 seconds ago
 NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headq ..

Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headquarters to review Muharram arr ..

2 minutes ago
 Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial dela ..

Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial delayed

2 minutes ago
 Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottab ..

Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Polic ..

Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Policy Amid Challenge at Belarus Bo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.