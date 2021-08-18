Taliban Urge India to Complete Infrastructure Projects in Afghanistan - Spokesman

The Taliban (terrorist movement, outlawed in Russia) have called on India to complete its infrastructure and development projects in Afghanistan, as "they are meant for the people," the movement's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday

"India has worked on projects, many reconstruction and infrastructure-related projects, and if they want they can complete the unfinished projects as those are for the people," Shaheen told Pakistani broadcaster Hum news.

India has invested approximately $3 billion in the Afghan economy, including over 400 infrastructure projects across the country. The trade between the two countries for 2019-2020 is estimated to exceed $1 billion.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. In response to those events, New Delhi decided to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, which is now run by local staff.