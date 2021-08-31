Taliban Urges Int'l Community To Help People In Economy, Education, Health Care- Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) has called on the international community to provide support to the Afghan people in the economy, education and health care, a spokesman for the movement told Al Jazeera television.
"We demand that the international community assist our people in the economy, education and health care," he said.