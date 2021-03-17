UrduPoint.com
Taliban Urges US To Follow Doha Agreement, Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan - Spokesman

Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

The United States should stick to the agreement it signed with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha and withdraw forces from Afghanistan, the radical movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States should stick to the agreement it signed with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha and withdraw forces from Afghanistan, the radical movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden told ABC news that it would be "tough" for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline for the pullout of troops from Afghanistan, as per the deal.

"The Doha agreement should be implemented," Mujahid said, describing the implementation of the deal as a "good way for the United States to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, both in the interests of the United States and our nation.

"

The United States and the Taliban inked their agreement last February. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban reducing violence and guaranteeing that the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.

