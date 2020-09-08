Taliban, US' Khalilzad Discuss Prisoners Exchange, Start of Intra-Afghan Talks - Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Taliban's political office on Monday discussed the launch of intra-Afghan talks and the issue of prisoners exchange between the movement and the Afghan government with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Tuesday.

"Mullah Brother Akhund, the head of the Taliban's political office, yesterday held a meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and US Department of State Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. During the meeting, the sides talked about issues related to the early completion of the process of release of prisoners and the start of intra-Afghan negotiations," Naeem tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Naeem told Sputnik that the movement was waiting for the Afghan government to release remaining prisoners so that the two sides could start peace talks.

The Afghan government has refused to free several Taliban prisoners after objections by France and Australia. The two Western countries have voiced concerns over the freeing of Taliban members who are suspected of attacking their citizens.

The release of prisoners on both sides is the precondition for the intra-Afghan talks. The sides began releasing prisoners after the Taliban signed a peace process deal with the United States in late February. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani initially said he was not ready to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners but subsequently agreed to the requirement after the Taliban unleashed a wave of violence.