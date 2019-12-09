Taliban, US May Agree Peace Deal, 48-Hour Ceasefire This Week - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Taliban and the United States may strike a peace deal this week, agreeing to a first 48-hour ceasefire in Afghanistan, a source close to the Islamist movement told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Taliban announced that the talks with the US had resumed in Doha after a three-month hiatus.

The source told Sputnik on Sunday that the sides had discussed in Doha the reduction of violence and conditions that could spur intra-Afghan talks to begin.

"There may be signed an agreement on peace next week and a first 48-hour ceasefire will be reached," the source added.

Several sources also told Sputnik on conditions of anonymity that once the peace deal was reached, the Taliban, the US and the Afghan government would gather for a trilateral meeting at Camp David, which was canceled in September over a Taliban attack that killed an American serviceman.

The Afghan government, meanwhile, expressed hope for a ceasefire and an end to "Taliban hideouts in Pakistan," Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the State Ministry for Peace, said in a video clip sent to the media.

Former President Hamid Karzai and ex-National Security Adviser Haneef Atmar have also welcomed the revived talks in Doha.

Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, in turn, demanded that the content of peace talks in Qatar be revealed to Afghan people, who should finally know "what is going to happen and what decisions will be made in the future."