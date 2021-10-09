KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The agenda of the upcoming talks between the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) and a US delegation in Qatar's Doha will include sanctions, reopening of the US Embassy in Kabul and the formation of an inclusive government, a source in the radical group told Sputnik on Saturday.

The delegations from the US and the Taliban are expected to meet in the Qatari capital this weekend to discuss Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two White House officials. The US delegation will be made up of officials from the Department of State and the US intelligence community.

"The reopening of the US embassy, lifting sanctions and forming an inclusive government will be on the agenda," the Taliban source said.

This will mark the first high-level contact between the sides since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.