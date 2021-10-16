Taliban, Uzbek Negotiators Hold Talks on Shared Border - Diplomat

A delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) arrived in the ancient Uzbek city of Temrez on the border with Afghanistan on Saturday for talks with Uzbek negotiators, a spokesman for the Uzbek foreign ministry told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) arrived in the ancient Uzbek city of Temrez on the border with Afghanistan on Saturday for talks with Uzbek negotiators, a spokesman for the Uzbek foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"Uzbek-Afghan negotiations have begun in Temrez," Yusup Kabuldzanov said.

An Uzbek source close to the negotiations told Sputnik earlier that the talks will focus on ways to boost trade and construction of electricity and railroad infrastructure.

The Afghan delegation is led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the acting deputy head of the Taliban-led interim government. Sardor Umurzakov, deputy prime minister and minister of investments and foreign trade, represents Uzbekistan.