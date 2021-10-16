UrduPoint.com

Taliban, Uzbek Negotiators Hold Talks On Shared Border - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:29 PM

Taliban, Uzbek Negotiators Hold Talks on Shared Border - Diplomat

A delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) arrived in the ancient Uzbek city of Temrez on the border with Afghanistan on Saturday for talks with Uzbek negotiators, a spokesman for the Uzbek foreign ministry told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia) arrived in the ancient Uzbek city of Temrez on the border with Afghanistan on Saturday for talks with Uzbek negotiators, a spokesman for the Uzbek foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"Uzbek-Afghan negotiations have begun in Temrez," Yusup Kabuldzanov said.

An Uzbek source close to the negotiations told Sputnik earlier that the talks will focus on ways to boost trade and construction of electricity and railroad infrastructure.

The Afghan delegation is led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the acting deputy head of the Taliban-led interim government. Sardor Umurzakov, deputy prime minister and minister of investments and foreign trade, represents Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Electricity Russia Uzbekistan Border Government

Recent Stories

Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

24 seconds ago
 RPT - Europe's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households In ..

RPT - Europe's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty' - UN Agenc ..

9 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - US-Greek Bases Pact Signals Bid to Pres ..

ANALYSIS - US-Greek Bases Pact Signals Bid to Pressure Turkey, Dominate East Med ..

9 minutes ago
 Arctic Council Received No Proposals on Banning Hy ..

Arctic Council Received No Proposals on Banning Hydrocarbon Development - Member

9 minutes ago
 FC South distribute footballs among youth in Tank

FC South distribute footballs among youth in Tank

9 minutes ago
 UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for third ..

UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for third day in a row

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.