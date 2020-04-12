UrduPoint.com
Taliban Violence Killed 30 Afghan Civilians In 7 Days, Incompatible With Peace - Official

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Taliban violence in Afghanistan has led to dozens of civilian deaths in the past week alone and must be stopped in order for peace to be advanced in the country, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal said Sunday.

"Taliban killed at least 30 civilians and wounded two others across nine provinces in the last seven days.

Majority of these civilians were killed by roadside IEDs [improvised explosive devices]. Taliban need to ceasefire for civilians to be unharmed and for peace to be advanced," Faisal said in a tweet.

Clashes between Afghan government forces and the Taliban spiked in early March after disagreements over the details about the release of prisoners, as stipulated in the US-Taliban peace process agreement, led to a breakdown of anticipated intra-Afghan talks. 

