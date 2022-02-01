UrduPoint.com

Taliban Visit To Oslo Does Not Imply Recognition Of Afghan Gov't - Norway's Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Taliban Visit to Oslo Does Not Imply Recognition of Afghan Gov't - Norway's Top Diplomat

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) might use a recent visit of their delegation to Norway as propaganda, but it in no way implies the recognition of the movement's rule in Afghanistan, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Tuesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) might use a recent visit of their delegation to Norway as propaganda, but it in no way implies the recognition of the movement's rule in Afghanistan, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Tuesday.

The Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid a three-day official visit to the Norwegian capital in late January on the invitation of the kingdom. The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK. Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.

"There is a risk that the Taliban will try to use the visit for propaganda purposes. But the united international community is unanimous that it is too early for formal recognition of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan," Huitfeldt said when asked about the necessity of such meetings by a member of the right-wing opposition Progress Party.

Huitfeldt stressed that the Taliban must show their commitment to respecting human rights in Afghanistan including the right of girls and women for education and work on equal terms. The movement also must take exhaustive steps to prevent the country from becoming a center of international terrorism again.

"The meetings were discussed with Norway's allies and partner countries. They have not opposed it, and we agree that this is not and does not entail steps towards recognition," Huitfeldt said.

The minister stressed that none of the people that visited Oslo is on the international wanted list for terrorism.

On Thursday, Alexey Zaitsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, said that Moscow considers the Oslo meetings as a step towards international recognition of the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Education Moscow Russia France Norway Visit Germany Oslo Progress Italy United Kingdom Turkish Lira January Women From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service ..

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

57 seconds ago
 COVID claims 11 more lives, COVID infects 1,493, O ..

COVID claims 11 more lives, COVID infects 1,493, Omicron 46 others

58 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation in New Town area, ..

Police conducts search operation in New Town area, 390 suspects questioned

1 minute ago
 Improvised Bombs Explode in Greece at Houses of Jo ..

Improvised Bombs Explode in Greece at Houses of Journalist, Head of Special Guar ..

1 minute ago
 NITB develops over 25 Web portals,15 mobile applic ..

NITB develops over 25 Web portals,15 mobile applications: Amin

4 minutes ago
 IWMB chair rings alarm bells for restaurants opera ..

IWMB chair rings alarm bells for restaurants operating in Margalla Hills Nationa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>