The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) might use a recent visit of their delegation to Norway as propaganda, but it in no way implies the recognition of the movement's rule in Afghanistan, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Tuesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) might use a recent visit of their delegation to Norway as propaganda, but it in no way implies the recognition of the movement's rule in Afghanistan, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Tuesday.

The Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid a three-day official visit to the Norwegian capital in late January on the invitation of the kingdom. The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK. Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.

"There is a risk that the Taliban will try to use the visit for propaganda purposes. But the united international community is unanimous that it is too early for formal recognition of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan," Huitfeldt said when asked about the necessity of such meetings by a member of the right-wing opposition Progress Party.

Huitfeldt stressed that the Taliban must show their commitment to respecting human rights in Afghanistan including the right of girls and women for education and work on equal terms. The movement also must take exhaustive steps to prevent the country from becoming a center of international terrorism again.

"The meetings were discussed with Norway's allies and partner countries. They have not opposed it, and we agree that this is not and does not entail steps towards recognition," Huitfeldt said.

The minister stressed that none of the people that visited Oslo is on the international wanted list for terrorism.

On Thursday, Alexey Zaitsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, said that Moscow considers the Oslo meetings as a step towards international recognition of the Taliban.