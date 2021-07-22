UrduPoint.com
Taliban Vow Not To Let Resurgence Of IS In Afghanistan - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Taliban Vow Not to Let Resurgence of IS in Afghanistan - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will not let the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS banned in Russia) to be active in Afghanistan, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that there are no militants from Central Asia or China's Uyghur region in Taliban-controlled areas.

"We assure you that we will not let the ISIS to become active in the country, in the areas under our control. As for the presence of militants from other countries, I completely deny this. There are no militants from Central Asia or China in the country. We assure you that we ... will prevent them from entering the country," Mujahid said.

