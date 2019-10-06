Taliban Vow to Continue Attacks on US Troops Until Peace Deal Reached

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The Taliban will continue attacking US troops in Afghanistan until a peace deal is sealed, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Until there is no agreement with the US we will continue the attacks on US troops, and we do not talk to the Kabul administration under the government's title and we have denied such talks before," he said.

Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban that would have seen US forces withdrawn in return for promises that the militants would not give safe haven to foreign terrorists broke off last month over a bombing in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.

New talks on Afghan peace have been underway between the Taliban and Pakistan, although the Afghan government did not endorse them. The Taliban regard the administration in Kabul as a US puppet and have denied them credibility.

Daud Sultanzoy, a former adviser to an Afghan president, told Sputnik that countries involved in the peace talks needed to build confidence with the rest of the participants and criticized "parallel" efforts at bringing stability to the war-torn country.