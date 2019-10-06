UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Vow To Continue Attacks On US Troops Until Peace Deal Reached

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Taliban Vow to Continue Attacks on US Troops Until Peace Deal Reached

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The Taliban will continue attacking US troops in Afghanistan until a peace deal is sealed, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Until there is no agreement with the US we will continue the attacks on US troops, and we do not talk to the Kabul administration under the government's title and we have denied such talks before," he said.

Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban that would have seen US forces withdrawn in return for promises that the militants would not give safe haven to foreign terrorists broke off last month over a bombing in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.

New talks on Afghan peace have been underway between the Taliban and Pakistan, although the Afghan government did not endorse them. The Taliban regard the administration in Kabul as a US puppet and have denied them credibility.

Daud Sultanzoy, a former adviser to an Afghan president, told Sputnik that countries involved in the peace talks needed to build confidence with the rest of the participants and criticized "parallel" efforts at bringing stability to the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants United States Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

14 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

59 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

2 hours ago

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to cont ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM reviewing growing ..

3 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.