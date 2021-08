Taliban Vow to Ensure Safe Passage for Americans, At Risk Afghans After Deadline - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) has committed to ensuring safe passage for Americans and at-risk Afghans to the Kabul international airport after the August 31 deadline, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals, and Afghans at risk going forward past August 31," Blinken said during a press briefing.